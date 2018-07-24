Freddy's Steakburgers opens in Davenport on Tuesday

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 24.

The restaurant is known for its signature lean, ground beef steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs and shoestring fries. They are also known for their custard.

“The restaurant has an open-kitchen concept so Guests can watch kitchen staff prepare the meals,” said franchise owner, Mike Young. “It's a fun way for our Guests to get a view of the choreography that goes on in our kitchen as their food is started after they order and still comes out hot and fresh within minutes.”

The 3,300 square-foot, freestanding restaurant seats 100 Guests and has additional seating on the patio. Drive-thru service is also available. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.