June 27th is National HIV Testing Day and The Project of the Quad Cities is giving free HIV tests all day to raise awareness.

The Project of the Quad Cities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community based organization established to provide services to those at risk of contracting, affected by, or living with STI/HIV/AIDS. They are located at 1202 4th Ave. in Moline.

Organizers will provide drinks and snacks at the all day event.