Free Rooftop Concert at Putnam Museum in Davenport

Music of the late Tom Petty will be rocking from the roof of the Putnam Museum this weekend. The museum's second annual Rooftop Concert is Saturday, May 12, 2018 from noon to 3 p.m.

The museum's Tom Petty Tribute will be performed by friends of the RME (River Music Experience) and members of the Jason Carl Band as they rock-out from the roof of the Putnam with the audience filling the parking lot below.

Adult beverages and food will be for sale in the Putnam parking lot. Bring you own chair, but no coolers allowed. In the event of rain, the concern will be held inside the museum.

