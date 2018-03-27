Free smoke alarm installation appointments made on Wednesday, March 28

Do you have a working smoke alarm in your home? If you don't, you could be risking your life. But, you don't have to.

The American Red Cross asks everyone to help Sound the Alarm in the Quad City area and be part of the nationwide Red Cross effort to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries from home fires.

The Red Cross in collaboration with local fire departments and other community partners, will host a Sound the Alarm Installation Appointment Blitz on Wednesday, March 28 from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who doesn't have working smoke alarms, is unable to check their smoke alarms, or whose smoke alarms were installed more than five years ago, is urged to call 309-743-2166 on Wednesday, March 28 to make an appointment to have free smoke alarms installed. Volunteers will install the free smoke alarms on Saturday, April 28 in Scott, Muscatine, Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties.

“Home fires are the biggest disaster threat we face, killing seven people in this country every day,” said Amber Wood, Executive Director, American Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois. “The Red Cross has responded to 110 home fires so far this year in the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois area and have assisted 218 people. If you need smoke alarms, please call for an appointment so we can help your family be better prepared in case of a home fire.”

The Home Fire Campaign is making a difference. As of February 28, 2018, the Red Cross and our partners across the country have saved at least 381 through the Home Fire Campaign; made 487,210 households safer, and installed 1,173,150 free smoke alarms. The American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region and our partners have saved at least 14 lives, made more than 4,996 households safer, created more than 3,975 home fire escae plans and installed more than 11,993 free smoke alarms.

Nationwide, the Red Cross will Sound the Alarm through a series of smoke alarm installation and fire safety events in more than 100-high-risk communities. From April 28 through May 13, Red Cross volunteers and partners will install 100,000 free smoke alarms. These events are related to the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which since 2014 has helped save lives through smoke alarm installations and home fire safety education in thousands of communities.

The Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters a year, the majority of which are home fires. Home fires represent a significant threat to our communities, which is why the Red Cross launched the nationwide Home Fire Campaign and rallied an army of volunteers, donors, and partners to canvass high-risk neighborhoods, install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and help families create escape plans.

Please join this important effort. Together, we can Sound the Alarm about fire safety and help save lives.