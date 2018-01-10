Free tax preparation offered by United Way of the Quad Cities

Tax season is right around the corner and United Way of the Quad Cities is helping residents who qualify with free tax preparation services.

Quad Cities residents with a household income of $57,000 or less are eligible for free tax preparation services offered through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program of United Way of the Quad Cities Area at 14 different sites. IRS-certified trained volunteers will prepare taxes at no cost.

Starting January 10, residents can schedule appointments by dialing 2-1-1 or 563.355.9900. Tax filing season begins February 1. (2-1-1 is United Way's confidential information and referral line.)

Last year, families who used the VITA program on average received a return of around $1,500. They also received their return quickly, didn't have to worry about hidden fees, and could take advantage of all qualifying tax credits. In 2017, 6,088 Quad Citizens received free tax preparation, and $5.2 million was returned to them in federal income tax dollars.

Tax preparation sites include: (most sites require appointments)

• Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf

• Center for Active Seniors (CASI), 1035 W Kimberly Rd., Davenport

• Clinton RSVP, 315 South 2nd St., Clinton

• East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave., East Moline

• Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St., Davenport

• Geneseo Public Library, 805 N Chicago St., Geneseo

• Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island - Walk-ins available Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

• Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline

• Palomares Social Justice Center, 133 4th Ave., Moline

• Rock Island County Senior Center, 2221 11th St., Rock Island

• Rock Island Township Hall, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island

• Scott Community College West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St., Davenport

• Silvis Public Library, 105 8th St., Silvis

• Western Illinois University, 3300 River Dr., Moline

Taxpayers should bring the following items:

• Valid driver's license or photo ID

• Social Security Card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for all members in your family

• All W-2 forms

• Prior year tax return

• All 1099 forms (if applicable)

• Account numbers for electronic deposit of refund

• Health insurance documentation

• If filing jointly, your spouse must be present

Free tax preparation would not be possible without the support of these generous sponsors:

• IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union

• Iowa Center for Economic Success

• John Deere

• University of Iowa Community Credit Union

Thank you to our partners who provide training and volunteers:

• Ascentra Credit Union

• Association for the Advancement of Retired People (AARP)

• Augustana College

• Family Resources

• Internal Revenue Service

• John Deere Asian Connection Employee Resource Group

• Lane & Waterman

• Project NOW

• Rock Island Arsenal Federal Credit Union

• Scott Community College

• St. Ambrose University

• Western Illinois University

For more information call 2-1-1 or visit www.unitedwayqc.org/vita.