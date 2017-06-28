Freedom Home Ministries set to open new home after months of setbacks

It's been nearly a year since the freedom house ministry in Davenport announced plans to open another home for veterans last year.

But after months of several acts of vandalism from former residents, it's been it's been a long journey for the Freedom Home.

"We didn't know we were going to have to support for so long, so it's been so costly for us, and because we don't get government funding or anything it's been really tough on us to get all the bills paid," said Freedom Home President, Angie Walker.

Walker says supporting 10 more veterans would have been a challenge.

"This place costs us approximately 500 a month which doesn't seem like a lot but when you've been supporting over a year and there's no money coming in to this place, it's been draining on us," Walker said.

But with the help several organizations in the QC, donating windows, doors, and most importantly their time, the freedom home is almost set to open.

"It's taken a lot of people to make this happen and because of them it is going to happen," Walker said.

If you would like to donate to the Freedom Home you can do so here at FreedomMinistriesOf QC.org.