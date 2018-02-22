Freezing Rain Possible South Of The QC This Morning & NW Tonight

All types of precip will be likely across our area both today and tonight leading to slick travel south of the QC this morning and NW of the QC tonight.

Two winter weather advisories are in place for our area. The first is for freezing rain and wintry mix south of I-80 this morning through midday. This will lead to less than an inch of snow and less than a tenth of an inch of ice. It will be enough for slick spots, but temps will be warming and threat will end by noon.

The second winter weather advisory is for tonight NW of the QC. Light rain will move through the area this evening and overnight. Temperature will hover at or slightly below freezing north of I-80. This will lead to ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch or less and slick roads. By 6AM Friday temps will be warming and the threat will come to an end.

These are both low end winter weather advisory criteria, but enough to give us some headaches. Take it easy on the roads and stay tuned for weather updates because conditions can go downhill quickly. Also, another system is likely on Saturday with the track determining what type of precipitation we will get. Stay tuned!