Freight House Farmer's Market to Open 2018 season

Downtown Davenport’s Freight House Farmers’ Market is set to celebrate the opening of 2018’s summer season on Saturday, May 5th.

The market, which takes place at the Freight House Market Place on the Mississippi Riverfront in downtown Davenport, operates on Wednesdays from 8 am - 1 pm, Saturdays from 8 am - 1 pm and Sundays from 10 am - 2 pm. The market is a rain or shine event that continues through the end of October, with winter hours beginning November 1st.

The Freight House Farmers’ Market presents regional producers from many counties across Iowa and Illinois, offering locally produced fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, herbs, flowers, fibers, plants, honey, wine, hand-crafted items, delicious ready-to-eat foods, and more. The Freight House Farmers Market supports nearly 200 farmers, crafters, and artisan food entrepreneurs.