Freight House Marketplace turns 100

People enjoyed music, each other's company, and even cake as downtown Davenport celebrated the 100th birthday of the Freight House Marketplace.

The building was built in 1917 when Davenport became a hub for selling produce. There used to be train tracks on both sides of the building since trains would unload produce there.

Today, the building is home to small businesses, such as Quad Cities Food Hub, Front Street Brewery, and Fresh Deli. The Farmers Market is just outside.

Liz Hogan is the Director of the Quad Cities Food Hub and said the Freight House continues to echo its original idea of selling local produce.

"Just a really interesting building that the city of Davenport has dedicated to small businesses, so we just want to celebrate 100 years of the city of Davenport supporting produce, the farmers, and small businesses," said Hogan.

The celebration also included face painting and cookie painting.

"My hope is that people go home thinking the city of Davenport is committed to you. The city of Davenport is committed to keeping entrepreneurs, farmers and everyone in business so that we can have a good, strong economy and a happy community," said Hogan.