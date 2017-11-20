Freighthouse Farmers' Market moves indoors

The Freighthouse Farmers' Market has officially moved indoors for the season.

Those in attendance can find vendors on either side of the Freighthouse building. Indoor vendors will be selling crafts, soaps, Christmas items and baked goods.

Organizers say they have expanded due to growing interest.

"We had expanded vendors that wanted to come inside so we expanded to the east end, where the former food hub was at," Chair and acting coordinator of Freighthouse Farmers' Market Pat Connor said."We're in both ends of the Freighthouse building, the east and west end."

The market will run until December 31st this year, opening Saturday's 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. and on Sunday's from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.