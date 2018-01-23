French moderns exhibition coming to the Figge Art Museum in Davenport

An exciting announcement Tuesday morning at the Figge Art Museum.

"We're bringing a blockbuster exhibition called French Moderns: Monet to Matisse 1850-1950 to the Figge in October 2018," said Figge Art Museum Executive Director, Tim Schiffer.

The exhibit will feature 60 famous paintings and sculptures. In addition, the museum in Davenport will also offer tours, lectures, films and a free family day.

Schiffer says some 30 organizations, like the Quad City Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Quad Cities will offer french-themed performances to tie-in with the exhibit.

The exhibition will run from Oct. 9, 2018 to January 6, 2019.