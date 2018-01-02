Fresh Fixture on Fifth

It's the fresh approach which continues to be a hallmark at a downtown Moline business. The name has changed but the hospitality and tasty food is a constant at Café Fresh Eatery and Wine Bar on Fifth Avenue.

Co-owners Amanda Bautista and Rolando Moran have been at the present location for six years. Last year the business underwent a several thousand dollar remodel. The owners also agreed to a ten year lease, and plan to remain at their Fifth Avenue location for the long haul.

Ninety five percent of the food is homemade. Meats are marinated and cut in house, along with the veggies. The business employs fifteen people. Moran has been in the restaurant business for more than twenty years.

The restaurant depends on people working downtown for much of their walk in business. The business also caters.

The owners are also looking forward to some exciting changes on the downtown Moline landscape. They include the I-74 Bridge Project, new hotels, and possible rail service.

Food and fun at a place where fresh is fabulous!