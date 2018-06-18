Fresh veggie trays linked to cyclospora outbreak in Midwest

Del Monte is recalling several batches of fresh-cut vegetable trays due to an outbreak of illness from contamination by a parasite.

The FDA says the products may be linked to the Cyclospora parasite, which sickened 78 people in several Midwestern states. Cyclospora cayetanensis is a microscopic parasite that when ingested, can cause intestinal illness. Cooking produce at high temperature will kill parasites such as Cyclospora, and significantly reduces the likelihood of illness. The FDA says washing fresh produce may not be sufficient to eliminate the risk.

Del Monte is voluntarily recalling six-ounce, 12-ounce and 28-ounce veggie trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and dill dip.

They were sold in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

