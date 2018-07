Would you like fries with that? Might as well, it's National French Fry Day.

French Fries are also known as chips, finger chips and french-fried potatoes.

They're a favorite side item for meals with hamburgers, fish and hot dogs.

The phrase "french fried potatoes" made its debut in print in 1856.

Among the most popular condiments for fries: ranch dressing, vinegar, cheese and of course, ketchup.