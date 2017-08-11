Friday's First Alert Weather

The last of the rain is moving out of the region, and now we’re looking at sunshine, scattered clouds and cooler, drier air to end the work week.

Readings will be a bit below normal, with highs in the middle 70’s to lower 80’s.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures return for Saturday, with highs in the 70’s to 80’s.

We are in need of more widespread and substantial rain, but our next chance at precipitation won’t occur until late Wednesday, with a slight chance of showers or a few thunderstorms.

TODAY: A sun/cloud mix. High: 79°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 55°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 78°.

