Frigid weather affecting Mediacom customers

On Monday morning, January 1, we received multiple reports of Mediacom customers without service. We reached out to the company to see what the problem is.

Mediacom Communications Director Phyllis Peters tells us there is no network-wide or system-wide outage. She says there are no fiber cuts or any type of higher level issue considered to be "global".

However, Peters says, there are numerous outages in the areas of network closer to customer homes, at the transport and node sites in neighborhoods. She says the severely cold weather causes a contraction of the lining that is around the strands of fiber. When the lining contracts, it presses on the fiber and degrades or temporarily stops the signals from passing over the fiber.

In many cases Peters says, the issues ease up and end when temperatures rise a bit, or even when the sun is in a position to be helpful. But, these recent days show no hope of temperatures moving upward.

Peters says the Mediacom network repair crews and broadband technicians are working on as many as 30 outages around Iowa, Illinois and part so Missouri. All of those 30 or so outages are of a scale that is specific to either a transport system area or a node. So, she says each may affect a range of homes or customers that could be between 100 and 200 homes, or in some cases, with multiple nodes in the transport area affected, up to 800 or 1,000 homes.

For KWQC viewers, Peters added this:

"I can't say specifically how many homes are currently affected. The crews obtain more information when they are out in the field looking at the equipment in the transport system hubs / cases. I can assure you and your viewers that our repair crews are out and working the incidents. In some situations they replace an extender line or a piece of equipment that may have burned out due to the presser. In other cases, the crews have to open up and rebalance the levels … easing the contraction the cold weather causes. The average time of a neighborhood system repair, at this point, is 1 ¼ hours – with some of the repairs taking just 30 min., and other taking up to 2 hours."

Peters says all of Mediacom's on-call and back-up crews have been called in to work on the network issues. She says they have never had this level of cold-weather-related stress on their network on a New Year's Day, and many employees who were scheduled for the holiday day off have been called in to work.