From Blog To Beauty

Stephanie Soebbing says it began with a blog. That’s how she came up with the name. Quilt Addicts Anonymous is the business she and her husband own in Rock Island.

She is a gifted quilter. Especially skilled on her long arm machine. She started the business on line because she could not afford to depend on local traffic.

Stephanie has a background in digital marketing. She has developed an extensive e mail list, a podcast, and it is paying off. On line sales have grown tremendously.

She made twenty six quilts this year and the designs are all hers. Her work is getting some major league attention. Her quilt work is included in a national magazine. Her quilt kits are sold throughout the United States and Canada.

She rents the building where her work is on display. The couple takes profits and re-invests that money in the business. Quilt Addicts Anonymous. A home grown business.

Quilters also have the opportunity to take lessons at the shop. Shop. Learn. Create. That’s the motto at this business success story.