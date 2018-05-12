From probation to the garden, local teenagers learn life skills to get back on track

From the juvenile detention centers to the flower beds, over a dozen teenage boys who are on probation through the court system are looking to make a change by planting vegetables in a local garden.

The Rock Island County juvenile probation unit and Arrowhead Youth and Family Resources in Coal Valley are joining forces for the rise up Garden Project. It was started back in 2015 as a way to get at-risk youth, back on track. Organizers say working in a garden instills hard work and responsibility.

Responsibility is something 16-year-old Curtis was missing in his life for quite some time. He's on probation for drug use and says he was caught up in the wrong crowd.

"I was tired of being by myself bored at home, so I started hanging out with people, I thought it was cool or I saw people doing stuff I thought it was cool the when I started doing it basically turned my life upside down," Curtis said. So trying something new was something he needed. "I think it's better for me to be out working with new people, and getting to be out instead of being locked up, and just enjoying something."

That's what the rise program is about, finding the root of their mistakes and doing something positive, and also gaining life experience.

'We're using this as a way to show them the community cares and there are other options out there, and that with the right skills and they can move beyond the bad choices they made and be productive citizens of the community," said Rock Island County Juvenile Probation Chief, Jana Haskin's.

Organizers say taking care of something as simple as a garden can make a difference in one's life. "We tried to plant the seeds early, by the end of the program it blossoms into something beautiful that they never imagined, it all goes hand in hand," said John Banks, a local Child Care Provider.