Frozen pipes plague QCA homes and businesses

As frigid temperatures and snow continue to blanket the Quad Cities, many residents report burst or frozen pipes. Debi Hayes lives in Rock Island and said this is the first time her pipes have froze in more than 30 years.

"I am surprised I have never had a problem because it's an old home and there's no insulation in the basement, so I guess I have been lucky."

Meantime, Anthony DeJanes, a plumber with Crawford Company said he's responded to more service calls for frozen water lines this year, than last year's total.

"We are just seeing this cold weather hit at once," DeJanes said. "We kind of knew it was coming a few days ahead but a lot of people don't think anything of it until they go to use their fixtures and they don't have any water."

According to experts, taking a few precautionary measures could save on costly fixes. DeJanes advises residents to make sure their garden hoses are disconnected. He also recommends insulating water lines against outside walls or in the basement to help protect them.

"If you can catch it before they split it's one heck of a lot cheaper because now you're not replacing the whole split pipe."

If your pipe does freeze, it's important to shut the water off immediately. Once your water is off, experts advise applying heat to the pipe or warming the air around it. Once the pipe has thawed turn the water back on slowly and check for cracks and leaks.