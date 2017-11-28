Fully loaded grain semi rollover near Wapello, driver pinned

First responders were called to rescue a trapped driver the scene of a semi rollover Monday night, November 27 around 7:49 p.m. The accident happened at the intersection of 77th Street and Highway 99, east of Wapello.

Wapello Fire and Rescue says when they arrived on scene, they found a fully loaded feed semi that had apparently left the road before hitting an embankment and rolling onto its side. The truck suffered significant damage and the driver was pinned in the wreckage.

Crews stabilized the vehicle and began extricating the driver using the Jaws of Life. The roof of the truck was removed, but the driver was still pinned. After the driver was freed, they were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Fire crews remained on scene to assist law enforcement with traffic control and to provide scene lighting for the cleanup, which continued for several hours.

The identity and condition of the driver was not released.