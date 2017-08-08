Fulton, Ill. Police arrest 2 on drug charges

Two men were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed on Thursday, August 3, 2017. Police say the incident took place at 615 7th Ave.

Joseph M. Smith, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic needle/syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Whiteside County Jail.

Travis F. Peterson, 39, was arrested and charged with possession of a hypodermic needle/syringe. He was released on the notice to appear in court.

