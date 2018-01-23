Class canceled at Fulton, Ill. school due to flu outbreak

Unity Christian School officials canceled class on Tuesday, January 23 because of an influenza outbreak. In a post to their Facebook page, school officials say there were several students out last week due to illness, but after the weekend, they were missing even more.

The post says there was over 18% of their enrollment out on Monday, as well as several teachers out. There was a half day scheduled for Tuesday, so the decision was made to call off school.

We reached out to Unity Christian School Principal Chris Pluister and he told us that both influenza A and another stain of the flu that had come through their building.

Staff was planning to thoroughly disinfect the school and prepare to resume on Wednesday.

