Police arrested a woman on weapon and drug charges after a traffic stop Monday, November 28.

According to police, a traffic stop was made on a pickup truck for equipment violations. As a result of the stop, Kimberly A. Lane of Savanna, Ill. was arrested on three counts of possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Lane's bail was set at $50,000 10%. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 11 at 1:30 p.m.