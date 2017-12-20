Fulton Police investigating after gunshot victim goes to hospital

The Fulton Police Department is investigating a shooting after a female gunshot victim was taken to Mercy North Hospital in Clinton, Iowa Tuesday evening. She was then transferred to Iowa City Hospital for treatment of the injury.

Further investigation showed the shooting occurred in the 1600 block of 11th Street in Fulton. The Fulton Police Department, with assistance from the Clinton Police Department, made contact with the owner of the home.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and executed by the Fulton Police Department.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Division assisted with collection of evidence from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.