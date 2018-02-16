Fulton basketball coach proposes to cheerleading coach at game

Love is in the air at Fulton High School! At the last home basketball game, Jeffery Hoese proposed to Shelby Wilkens.

Hoese is the freshman/sophomore head football and boys basketball coach, as well as the Business and Technology teacher at Fulton. Wilkens is the cheerleading coach for both football and basketball.

"We have been coaching at the same games throughout the entire football and basketball seasons this year," says Hoese.

On Tuesday night, the final home basketball game for the regular season and Senior Night, Hoese proposed to Wilkens.

"I put together a proposal that included the gymnasium videoboards and her cheerleading squad," Hoese explains.

The videos included photos and videos of their time together.

Hoese waited until Tuesday afternoon to tell the cheer squad

"So they wouldn't have to keep the secret very long," he says. "We went over how the proposal would go and choreographed a routine for the cheerleaders to perform to the music."

The music started off with "My Girl" by Dylan Scott and transitioned into Bruno Mars' "Marry You". That's when Wilkens realized what was happening.

"As I danced towards her through the aisle of cheerleaders, she couldn’t wait any longer and ran towards me," remembers Hoese.

Wilkens had told him she always wanted somebody to run to.

"I knelt down and asked her to marry me and she shouted, ‘YES!" Hoese remebers. "I put the ring on her finger, picked her up, and spun her in my arms as the gymnasium cheered."

Congratulations to the happy couple!