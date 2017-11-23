Fulton family gathers with more than 100 family members for Thanksgiving feast

Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family and friends. And one family in Fulton does it in a big way.

The Wiersema family rents out a middle school in Fulton for their Thanksgiving feast. It’s a tradition that dates back as far as 85-year-old Leroy Wiersema can remember.

“When I was a teenager at that point we were still going to a house cause there was room for everybody, but over a period of years everybody multiplied and families grew,” he said.

The youngest of nine, Wiersema says he lost both of his parents at a young age.

“I was seven years old when my mother died and14 when my dad died,” he said. “So that kept the family together because we had to depend on each other.”

Now in 2017, four generations were able to gather and celebrate a Thanksgiving feast.

“It’s great to see the younger generation want to stay as a family,” Wiersema said.

The Fulton native gave thanks with 114 of his family members.

His son and his son’s family were among them.

“It’s just awesome,” said Steve Wiersema. “A lot of us we don’t see each other but just one day a year. They live in Minnesota or Indiana or wherever.”

He says it can take some time to catch up with everyone.

“It takes half a day to get acquainted with everybody again,” Steve said.

Although the number of family members in attendance fluctuates every year, Leroy says they always have a great turnout. And he hopes the next generation carries on this tradition.

“I’m still here and we hope the present nieces and nephews keep it going,” Leroy said.

The oldest family member at today's Thanksgiving feast was 93, the youngest just a few months.