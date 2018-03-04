Fulton man demands action after yard is ruined, during a city approved controlled burn

A Fulton man is demanding action after his property was burned yesterday by local contractors. Those contractors were given permission from the city to clear out space near the man's home, but according to the homeowner, things got out of hand.

Mark Sanderson along with several other neighbors, were given notice from the city of Fulton, that a wooded area would be cleared out with a controlled burn, for new property space on February 28th. The problem Sanderson had with that, his home is about 40 yards away from that same area. But that wasn't it, there were several red flags that pointed towards disaster.

"It was a 17 MPH east wind blowing directly at my house," said Sanderson. On Saturday, contractors got to work; fearing the smoke would affect his family Sanderson decides to leave. "By 9 o'clock I had to take my 2-month-old, my 2-year-old and my wife and we packed up in the car to leave."

But moments later, he got a call from someone saying his grass was on fire. "Now I come home, my house is burnt, my yard is burnt, this is my bedroom right here, it completely smells like smoke," Sanderson said.

Now with half of his yard now burned, he says things could have been much worse. "I thought maybe it was just the smoke and get my family out of it, and here that about burnt my house down," he said.

Sanderson feels after days of protesting against the burn he did the right thing but feels his concerns weren't heard. "I'm extremely frustrated by the failure in our system and our alderman," Sanderson said.

