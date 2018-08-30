Fulton police arrest man on burglary charges, suspected in multiple car burglaries

A 22-year-old man is in custody in Whiteside County after police say he burglarized a home.

On Thursday, Aug. 23, Fulton Police arrested Tristan Blakely on charges of Residential Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Police say he is also a suspect in multiple car burglaries with additional charges pending.

He is being held at the Whiteside County Jail with a bond of $75,000. Officials say a preliminary hearing for Blakely is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2018.