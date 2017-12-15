Fulton police combat rise in meth-related arrests

The Fulton Police Department is working to combat an increase in drug-related arrests. Since August, officers have made 14 meth-related arrests, and several others on drug-related charges. Police Chief David Bartels said the increase in arrests is also leading to violence during traffic stops.

"It used to be you make a traffic stop, finish with it and they drive away," Bartels said. "Now a lot of times it ends up in a physical altercation."

According to Bartels, Fulton is a town of about 3,400 people. However with the increase in arrests and violence, he said limited manpower is holding the department back. Right now there are eight officers, two administrative and six that patrol on the streets. With the increase in violence he said he fears for his staff's safety.

"I am afraid for them, with them on the street I don't like to see them by themselves even on a day shift."

Bartels said he is working with city council members to potentially increase the number of officers within the department. However, he said funding is holding them back.