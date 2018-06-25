Fulton police hoping to identify burglary suspect

The Fulton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say burglarized a machine. Police say it happened in the 1200 block of 4th Street.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 24, the suspect was dropped off at 13th Avenue and got out of a pickup truck. Police say the truck appears to be an extended cab and with witness reports it's a full-size dark blue Chevy 1500. The witness said the truck appeared to be an older model perhaps in the mid 2000's.

The suspect is carrying a grey backpack when he forces entry into a machine. The suspect took the change collector and bill collector.

The suspect is described as a white male with no facial hair. It appears he is wearing white tennis shoes, blue jeans, a grey t-shirt and a baseball cap. He is 5'9" and approximately 180-220-pounds.

If anyone recognizes the male subject, please contact the Fulton Police Department at 815-589-3617.