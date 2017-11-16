Fulton police purchase new safety vests as officers respond to more crime calls

Fulton police say crime in the area has nearly tripled compared to previous years.

"We've had a spike in just about everything, ongoing traffic issues, and drug arrests have been really high this year," says Fulton police officer Dwayne Hamilton.

The department is expecting to receive five thousand phone calls this year, up dramatically since last year.

"We're putting in a lot of hours and now those calls just for services are that much more demanding," he explains.

This month, nine Fulton police officers received new safety vests.

Officer Hamilton says they provide more comfort than only using the duty belts, which were bulky and can sometimes cause pain.

As the department gets older, Hamilton says carrying equipment which can weigh up to 25 pounds, can be an issue.

"We really looked into how we can make it better for the officers to not have as much injury or pain during their shift and just feeling uncomfortable," he explains.

The other important factor is easier access to weapons which is crucial in an emergency situation.

"The quicker we can get to that equipment, the better it is," Hamilton adds.

The vests can be customized to suit the needs of different officers. Without the add-ons, each vest costs about $200.