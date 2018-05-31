Fulton police work to combat "meth epidemic"

Over the past six months, the Fulton Police Department has been working to fight a recent increase in meth-related arrests. According to Chief David Bartels, most of the offenders are coming at night from outside of the region. He said the issue in Fulton is becoming known statewide.

"We are still seeing a lot of problems," Bartels said. "Sure it would be nice to have six or seven officers out hitting the streets all at once."

However, officers said that's not an option due to limited funding. Typically, two officers are out on the streets enforcing what they are calling "aggressive patrols." Police are now pulling drivers over for even the simplest violations and often times finding drugs during those stops.

"We do have a problem, it is a major problem, I really don't know how to solve it other than continued aggressive patrolling."

Bartels said the community has also played a key role in leading to arrests. Right now, the department is in the process of training a K-9 to help specifically with this issue. According to Chief Bartels, the dog should be able to assist with patrols by August.

If you see something suspicious you are urged to report it to the Fulton Police Department. That number is (815) 589-3617.