Fulton school looks to make a big move across the river

Unity Christian, a small Christian school in Fulton, Illinois, is planning to move across the river to Clinton in the Fall of 2019. The superintendent says this is a plan that's been in the works for almost a year now. It'll cost $5.7 Million to build a brand new school. Superintendent, Chris Pluister says it's a big need for the 97-year-old school.

"We've got dated facilities, we're looking to upgrade," said Pluister. Of course, a 97-year old facility has it's issued, the limited spacing in classrooms, and old hallways, Pluister says the new building is a better fit in the spacious Clinton area. The school has about 130 students currently enrolled, so this is also an opportunity to get a bigger enrollment list. "We're hoping with the new building we're hoping to double our enrollment possibly," Pluister said.

But with a new building on the horizon, construction has been on hold for a while due to the cold weather. BUt with that said, school officials are patiently waiting for a school they believe will change their students lives for years. "This new building is really going to give the opportunity for them to receive that education in an environment that's fit for 21 century education.