Arrest made after threat led to 'soft 'lockdown' at Fulton schools-UPDATE

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.: Fulton police have made an arrest and charged an 18-year-old former student with disorderly conduct involving a threat of violence, which is a class 4 felony. Police searched the car and home of Blake A. Dornbush of Fulton, but no weapons were found.

-----------------------

Original:

Officials say schools were placed on a 'soft lockdown' after a threat was reported. The following is a press release sent out by the superintendent's office:

Today a student shared a threat that the student was made aware of with the Fulton High School Principal. The High School Principal immediately contacted the Fulton Police to inform them that a threat was received by a current student from a former student.

The Fulton Police began their investigation and provided guidance as the School Administration prioritized student safety. A soft lockdown was initiated in each of the buildings as a precautionary measure. The Fulton Police have been on-site providing continual support. The soft lockdown ended when the threat was contained.

I cannot comment on the Police Investigation. I would like to thank the student who came forward with the information and the Fulton Police for their support throughout the entire incident.

Student safety is and continues to be our number one priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this matter.

