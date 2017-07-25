Fulton tornado confirmed EF-1

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Fulton on Friday, July 21, 2017.

According to the NWS survey, released on Monday, the 150 yard wide tornado touched down on the eastern shore of the Mississippi River and hit Fulton. The tornado tracked east northeast, causing damage mainly to trees along its 3.7 mile long path. the survey says many trees were snapped or uprooted along the path.

Two garages were also damaged. One lost a garage door and the other had a wall blown out. One farm outbuilding lost metal roofing.

The survey also noted crop damage.