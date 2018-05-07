Funding option for courthouse demolition moves to Rock Island County board

Wednesday night, the Rock Island County Board will consider an agreement for courthouse demolition.

Monday morning, May 7, the county Governance, Health and Administration committee passed an intergovernmental agreement with the Public Building Commission to secure bond money from the jail annex project to abate and demolish the courthouse and replace it with green space.

The board will now need to consider the agreement at its committee of the whole meeting on May 9.

According to board member Drue Mielke, who is also on the Governance, Health and Administration committee, the agreement would secure the funds through the PBC until July. He says the county board would still need to vote separately to demolish the structure.

Members of the Rock Island Preservation Society and the Moline Preservation Society are questioning the legality of using the jail annex bonds to demolish the courthouse. This is something Mielke said he also questioned and had the State’s Attorney look into.

Mielke says the State’s Attorney was able to get an opinion from the bond counsel that will be shared with him and the rest of the board at Wednesday’s meeting.

Meantime, the preservation societies say they have hired an independent attorney who specializes in construction and administrative law to research the same information.

