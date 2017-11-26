Fundraiser to equip dash cameras to Rockford Police cars for Christmas

The death of Rockford Officer Jaimie Cox leaves many concerned about the safety of other officers. One group is working to raise funds to help protect those who keep us safe.

"It's just time that the community bands together and take the passion surrounding recent events and move the ball forward, “ said Zach Meiborg, a concerned citizen who came up with an idea to raise funds to equip Rockford Police cars with dash cameras.

"In any sort of instance to where you have video footage, you can re-create what happens a lot easier and then better place blame or fault to help protect the citizens going either direction," said Meiborg.

Many questions remain from both families as to how two people were killed during this tragedy since there was little eyewitness evidence. Meiborg believes these dash cameras will help officers learn the truth in future incidents.

"People don't necessarily make something up, but they say it a different way because they were a little excited when the traffic stop happened and then when you watch the videos together, you see what actually occurred, and if the officer's wrong, we take corrective action," said Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

"I was one of the ignorant folks in the community who thought that all of our police cars had dash cams,” said Meiborg. He explains, only 24 of the department's 100 front line vehicles have dash cameras.

"I would love to be able to write a check to the Rockford Police before Christmas with the funds if we could raise $100,000. We could do this, we're already 30% to 40% of the way there and we would like to continue moving the ball forward with it," said Meiborg.

Right now the group has raised about $40,000. The majority of the funds have come from businesses and other concerned private donors.

Meiborg says anyone can contribute by sending a check to CrimeStoppers P.O. Box 2535, Rockford, IL 61112 and write "dash cam" on it to be sure the money is put toward this restrictive grant.