Funeral Procession held for fallen Illinois State Trooper

The Illinois State Police led the funeral procession for Trooper Ryan Albin. He was killed in an accident, and his K9 partner, Biko, was injured on Wednesday.

The State Trooper's squad car and a Freightliner were involved in the crash while in slowed and stopped traffic near a construction zone. Trooper Albin was airlifted to a hospital in Champaign, where he later died of his injuries.

Biko was taken to an emergency veterinarian with minor injuries.

Trooper Albin was 37-years-old. He joined ISP in January 2016.