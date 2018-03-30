Funeral procession for Rock Island Police and Fire Commissioner

Employees of a local business, along with Rock Island firefighters and police officers, stood outside to say goodbye as a former city leader was laid to rest.

A funeral service was held Fri., March 30, 2018, for John Hass, owner of Valley Construction Company and former Rock Island Police and Fire Commissioner. Officers stood at attention outside the police department and fire department as the funeral procession went by.

A fleet of company trucks lined the road as employees waited for the procession to arrive at the cemetery.

According to the Rock Island Fire Department Facebook page, Hass served on the commission for 40 years and was a passionate supporter of all first-responders in the community.

He died on March 25th.

