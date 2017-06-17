Funnel clouds possible Saturday

Multiple people spotted funnel clouds in Eastern Iowa, Saturday.

Justin Jacobson via KCRG

Justin Jacobson sent KCRG this picture of a funnel cloud not too far from Iowa City.

The First Alert Weather team said funnel clouds not associated with a storm likely won't touch the ground. However, meteorologists recommend people be careful if they spot one.

A little before 4:00 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a statement about funnel clouds.

"Funnel clouds are possible late this afternoon associated with a line of clouds and showers developing along the cold front as it

moves southward through the area," said the statement. "These funnels will be short lived and likely will not touch down. Any funnels that would reach the ground will be weak and brief."