Furniture fire at Bettendorf apartment caused by laptop battery

Crews were called to the Chateau Knoll apartments in Bettendorf to put out a fire that started on a couch from a laptop battery that caught fire.

A maintenance man at Chateau Knoll apartments was working in the hallway when he heard a smoke detector going off in an apartment.

The resident said her couch was on fire, so the maintenance man called 911.

Officials say the fire was out in minutes. They say a laptop was sitting on the couch and the battery caught fire, resulting in the couch catching fire.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross has been called for two people.