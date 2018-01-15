Future floods will be in mind as California town rebuilds

Officials say the possibility of future catastrophic floods will be in mind as Montecito, California, rebuilds after deadly mudslides that devastated the wealthy coastal hideaway.

Photo: Caltrans District 7 / Twitter

While an aggressive cleanup could mean Montecito will welcome visitors again in weeks, the rebuilding of infrastructure and hundreds of homes will take far longer. It also offers a chance to reimagine aspects of a town that has favored slow growth over the runaway development closer to Los Angeles, down the coast.

Telephone and electrical lines could be moved from poles to underground conduits. A micro-grid for solar power would increase self-sufficiency. Also looming are questions about how to harden the town against future disaster.

The debris flows leveled entire blocks of homes and killed at least 20 people last week.