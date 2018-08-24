GOP pushes reform following Tibbetts' murder, others say 'too soon'

We hear about people offering thoughts and prayers immediately following mass shootings, and often politicians will say it’s not the time to politicize such terrible events. But, with the murder of Mollie Tibbetts, the alleged undocumented status of her alleged killer has already sparked talk about immigration reform.

Prosecutors have charged Cristhian Rivera with first-degree murder. Wednesday, a judge raised his bond to $5-million. Authorities believe he attacked Tibbetts while she was jogging, July 18th near her hometown of Brooklyn.



"We do believe it is preventable,” Senator Joni Ernst said in an interview with reporters, Thursday.

Ernst is the latest Iowa Republican mixing politics with Tibbett's murder. In the interview, the federal lawmaker pushed for support of her bill Sarah's Law.

"It would make sure ICE is detaining illegal immigrants when they maim or kill American citizens,” Ernst said. “They would not be able to be released on bond or bail."

Ernst later defended the timing of the immigration reform talk in a conference call, saying national “issues boil up fast in any situation."

"The fact of the matter is,”Ernst said, “Mollie has been missing for over a month and we do need to see some sort of reform."

The senator's comments follow others by Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds, Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump— all referencing immigration and Tibbetts' death. The White House has even reposted a controversial video showing families who've lost loved ones at the hands of undocumented immigrants.

Leaders from the League of United Latin American Citizens have called the alleged politicization “sad.” Jazmin Newton Butt who heads the Davenport chapter said she fears Tibbetts' death is being “used to indict an entire community of people.”

"Undocumented immigrants are less likely than native born citizens to commit crime,” said Newton Butt.

While Tibbetts' immediate family hasn't commented on the brewing political storm, one of her close friends has. Breck Goodman told reporters at Tibbetts' vigil, Wednesday night, she didn't want the death to be used as quote "propaganda."

"I don't want her death to be used for more prejudice and for more discrimination,” Goodman said. “I don't think she would want that either."