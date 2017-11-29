Galena businesses provide opportunities for local disabled workers

For over fifty years, The Workshop has offered vocational training and job placement to individuals with disabilities in Jo Daviess County.

"It gives them the same kind of routine," explains assistant program director Alyssa Havens. "They have a sense of life."

This year, thanks to a partnership with the Galena Chamber of Commerce, The Workshop is creating Galena themed holiday gift: A Galena Box.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cathy Oberbroeckling says she wanted to implement the boxes for some time.

"Everything in our box is something you can only find in Galena," says Oberbroeckling. "It's from Galena, it's made in Galena or it's only sold in Galena."

Due to budget cuts from the state, the Workshop has struggled financially.

Executive Director Lynn Berning admits it's been difficult.

"It's a struggle and it's too bad that the state of Illinois is in the state that it's in," Berning adds.

The Galena Boxes fill a void to provide several jobs for the employees, such as assembling the boxes, picking up products, and delivering orders.

"It was a good way to integrate them into the community and they can be more involved," says Havens.

Whatever profits remain from the boxes will go to help The Workshop.

If you'd like to purchase a Galena Box, you can order it online via this link: http://www.theworkshopgalena.org/