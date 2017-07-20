Galena dedicates Washburne Garden

The City of Galena, as well as the Galena Belles Questers and the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners, have dedicated a new garden in honor of Elihu Benjamin Washburne.

Courtesy of the City of Galena

Wsahburne was a prominent resident of Galena and held a law office in the Peck Building on Main Street in 1845. He later came to own the building. He was an important historical figure in the city and had connections to Abraham Lincoln.

During the dedication ceremony, re-enactors dressed as Washburne, his wife Adele, and President Lincoln shared memories of their impact on Galena and the rest of the country.

The Washburne Garden is located next to the Peck Building, the current home of Galena River Wine and Cheese. The garden includes a revitalized green space and interpretive signage.