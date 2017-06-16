Galena first responders honored by railway for their efforts during 2015 derailment

A show of gratitude for first responders today in Galena more than two years after a train derailment.

In March of 2015 when a train carrying mostly crude oil derailed, 21 cars left the tracks and five caught fire.

Clean-up was extensive. Crews used 600 feet of sheet piling to build a barrier around the two-acre site to keep oil and other contaminants from getting into the slough and the Mississippi River.

Today, BNSF business cars stopped in galena to give those emergency responders and their families a special train ride in honor of their service and response during the 2015 derailment.

Representatives from state and federal agencies, including the EPA, the Illinois EPA, and the Illinois Emergency Management Association joined the more than 200 first responders on Friday's trip.

Friday's ride passed by the derailment site, and first responders say it was an emotional experience and a chance to look back on the incredible teamwork that made the response possible.

"Well everything kind of went south on us, but having all the entities here that we had was a little overwhelming at first until we got some people on scene that, and we all started working together and it worked out really well," said Chief Randy Beadle of the Galena Fire Department.

Today BNSF also presented the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office with a $10,000 check to help with upgrading communication equipment. They say will it allow first responders to use radios in parts of the county currently inaccessible to signals.