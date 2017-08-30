Galena mine a priority for Superfund clean-up

Toxic, hazardous contaminated sites. Thousands of them across the United States. The Bautsch Gray Mine site in Galena, Illinois consists of two mines operating for nearly 30 years.

In 2009 a storm washed mine tailings onto the highway and nearby community. The Environmental Protection Agency stepped in to help address residential contamination and divert storm water.

Another storm in 2011 caused additional washout of mine tailings onto the same community. The EPA added the site to the national priorities list by 2012.

"Hundreds of sites that have been on the list and languishing and ways that they shouldn't. We should have more priority and more focus to achieve better outcomes for those citizens across the country," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Pruitt is working to make the Superfund program a priority. He created a Superfund Task Force to breathe new life into the decades-old program. Now, the task force is releasing its recommendations to expedite cleanup, encourage private investment in that cleanup

and promote redevelopment of the sites.

"Those individuals that are responsible to clean up are going to get accountability and we're going to define the cleanup, and then have a time line that's going to be accountable as far as getting it remediated," Pruitt added.

Environmentalists find problems in the plan to get those companies to pay up. They're no longer around. The EPA has identified multiple potentially responsible parties for the Bautsch-Gray Mine.

One has filed for bankruptcy, while the others have limited ability to pay for the work.

"The company that is responsible for the mess should be held responsible for cleaning it up. And unfortunately, in many cases, you see this a lot in abandoned mines. There is no company left to do the clean-up," said Matt Lee-Ashley, Senior Director of Environmental Strategy and Comm. for the Center for American Progress.

He says it's the EPA's job to step in. He doesn't see the agency making the changes they are touting because of proposed Superfund administrative cuts in President Trump's budget.

"Cutting a third of the budget of the Superfund Program does not reflect a commitment to cleanups it's an abdication of the EPA's responsibility," Lee-Ashley added.

Congress will make the final decision on funding. Lawmakers are set to return in a few weeks from August recess.