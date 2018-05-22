Galesburg High School has confirmed case of pulmonary tuberculosis, health department has testing available

The Knox County Health Department has confirmed a case of pulmonary tuberculosis at Galesburg High School.

The department says any and all staff members who have had prolonged contact with the confirmed case are required to have a Mantoux tuberculin skin test. Prolong contact is defined as one hour a day, five days a week.

Those affected will be contacted by phone personally and the department says this will affect a very small percentage of people.

The department will be having testing available for those have been in direct contact. You can make an appointment directly by phone or walk-in.

Tuesday, May 22: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

If you have any questions, please contact your primary care physician or the Knox County Health Department (309) 344-2224.

The department also has posted a FAQ sheet to its website. You can find that by clicking here.

