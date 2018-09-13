Galesburg Police Department looks to locate man wanted on multiple warrants

The Galesburg Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Joshua L Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth is currently wanted on warrants for aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, resisting a peace officer, and driving while suspended.

Warrants have been issued and bond was set at $50,000.00

Anyone with information on this person should call the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or Galesburg Area Crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

To "text a tip" send keyword "GALESBURG" in all capital letters to 274637 and then type your tip.

Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers offers rewards between $100 to $1,000 for information leading to arrests of wanted persons.