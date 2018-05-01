Galesburg Police release citation count from distracted driving campaign

The Galesburg Police Department today announced it issued more than 300 citations during Illinois’ first distracted driving campaign. The increased enforcement was part of the national Distracted Driving Awareness Month effort supported by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“Driver distraction is a persistent issue in Galesburg Illinois and often has life-altering consequences,” said Lt. Russell Idle. “We implemented this enforcement action to encourage motorists to drop it and drive.”

During the two-week campaign that ran April 16-30, the Galesburg Police handled:

• 208 electronic communication device citations

• 4 seat belt citations

• 1 child car seat citations

• 7 fugitive apprehensions

• 4 suspended/revoked licenses

• 31 uninsured motorists

• 4 speeding citations

• 2 drug arrests

“Distracted Driving Awareness Month may be over, but the Galesburg Police will continue working to stop residents from engaging in this deadly behavior,” Lt. Idle said.